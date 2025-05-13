Fidelity: Here’s How To Recession-Proof Your Life

Millions of Americans are braced for a recession, and they have good reason to be. In early April, J.P. Morgan Research raised the likelihood of a recession in 2025 to 60%, up from 40%. The primary force driving the probability of a recession is trade tension ignited by President Donald Trump’s administration’s tariffs, which have triggered stock market volatility.

Though everyone’s financial situation is unique, there are general moves we can all make, no matter our wealth status, to protect ourselves to the best extent possible from the harshest effects of an economic downturn. A new report by Fidelity discussed how to “recession-proof” your life. Let’s dig into five key ways.

Practice Mindfulness

Financial advice doesn’t often speak to the power of mindfulness. We hear about that more in conversations about mental health and wellness, but there’s a place for mindfulness in money matters, too. Tapping into it enables you to stay emotionally detached from your financial situation and keep your reactivity under control.

“Some people disengage from their finances in down markets because they feel anxiety at the thought of knowing how bad their situation might be,” said Brianna Middlewood, PhD, a director of behavioral research at Fidelity. “Others, meanwhile, engage more in down markets, spurred by feelings of fear into behaviors like panic selling.”

To practice mindfulness, you can meditate, do body scans to pinpoint areas of tension or simply be intentionally aware throughout the most mundane tasks of the day. The idea is to be present and get grounded.

Stress-Test Your Financial Plan

What sort of financial plan do you adhere to? How are you progressing toward financial freedom? We all need to be organized and goal-oriented here, but we also need to know that our plans are resilient and can weather a recession. Fidelity recommended stress-testing your financial plan by calculating how much savings you need to have set aside if you get hit by a recession (for example, you lose your job).

“The thing I worry about are the big shocks to the system — like a recession and being laid off. You want to try to ensure you have enough liquidity to get through those periods,” said David Peterson, head of wealth planning at Fidelity. “With a plan in place, you can play around with estimates.”

Peterson suggested asking yourself the following questions to stress-test your financial plan:

What if I get laid off and am out of work for six months?

Where is money going to come from to cover essential expenses?

How might it impact my retirement plan?

Seize Opportunities To Decrease Spending and Increase Income

Even if you’re already living below your means, there could be ways to decrease spending just a little bit more. To fortify against a recession, you’ll want to have an ample emergency fund (some financial gurus, not cited in Fidelity’s report, recommend a year’s worth of emergency savings at the ready in a high-yield savings account). Fidelity recommended that you not only look for ways to decrease spending but also explore ways to increase income. This could be taking on a side hustle.

Stick With Your Stocks

In times of economic turbulence, many investors panic sell. This is never a good move. Unless a competent financial advisor you’re working with suggests otherwise, stay the course with your stock market investments. Uncomfortable as it feels, the market is designed for volatility. What goes down must come up. Things will be OK. We just have to ride this storm out.

Invest In New Work Skills and Brush Up Your Resume

During a recession, jobs will be lost and you could be one of the many who faces a long period of unemployment. If it’s financially feasible, invest in courses to augment your skills. Now is also a good time to brush up your resume and ensure it’s both accurate and compelling.

