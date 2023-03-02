Fidelity (FIS) Worldpay & GoDaddy to Offer Commerce 360 to SMEs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently announced that its Worldpay business and GoDaddy Inc. GDDY have joined hands to launch an all-in-one omnichannel solution named Commerce 360. The omni-commerce solution is expected to benefit small businesses, enabling them to reach customers easily and provide a better experience.

The Commerce 360 product will offer clients an easy-to-use portal, enabling them to better manage their websites, inventories and marketing. It is also likely to make the payment process simple for small businesses, which can attract more customers. The new solution is expected to help the clients with both online and in-the-store sales efforts.

The move is expected to combine GoDaddy’s easy-to-use business tools with Fidelity National’s powerful Worldpay payments expertise for providing e-commerce products to Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It will allow clients to utilize the latest technologies while maintaining their existing bank relationships.

Providing such tailored products will likely provide Fidelity National and GoDaddy with a competitive edge over their respective peers. It can counter the reduction in customer base for FIS and fuel GoDaddy’s footprint in the strong domestic market.

Fidelity National relies on collaborations and acquisitions to inorganically boost its portfolio. Its acquisitions like Payrix, Worldpay and others amplify its ambit of e-commerce offerings to companies of all sizes in any industry. The latest team-up with GDDY is another such feather on its hat.

Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity have declined 7.4% in the year-to-date period against the 4.9% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Fidelity currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Marqeta, Inc. MQ and Visa Inc. V, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Oakland, CA-based Marqeta offers an infrastructure for providing card issuing and transaction processing services. In the past four quarters, MQ beat earnings estimates twice, met once and missed on the other occasion, with an average surprise of 13.8%.

Based in San Francisco, Visa is a global payments technology giant. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for V’s fiscal 2023 earnings suggests 12.4% year-over-year growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.