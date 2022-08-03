Fidelity (FIS) to Announce Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the financial solutions provider’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.47 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny, primarily on the continued recovery of the global economy from the pandemic. However, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses was a hurdle.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the second-quarter 2022 earnings announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of $1.70 has witnessed no movement in the past week. This estimate is indicative of a 5.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of $1.61 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, suggesting a rise of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Fidelity’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.3%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

In the second quarter, FIS is likely to have continued benefiting from the digital transformation of the global economy. Increasing investments in mobile banking and product expansion are also expected to have played a significant role in boosting results. Fidelity’s investments in technology and innovation across high-growth markets might have helped expand its total addressable market.

Fidelity’s acquisition of Payrix might have allowed it to accelerate the company’s fast-growing e-commerce business. This might have aided the company’s Banking Solutions unit profits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter adjusted EBITDA from this unit suggests a 3.8% increase from the prior quarter’s reported figure. Also, the consensus estimate for adjusted EBITDA margin is pegged at 44%.

Cross-border travel is likely to have witnessed a sharp rebound in the second quarter. This is anticipated to have shot up demand for Fidelity’s e-commerce payment gateway and the new payments platform. As such, the consensus estimate for adjusted EBITDA in Merchant Solutions indicates a 7.2% year-over-year rise. Further, the consensus estimate for adjusted EBITDA margin is pegged at 50%. This might have positioned the company for year-over-year growth in profits.

Moreover, the consensus mark for the Capital Market Solutions unit’s adjusted EBITDA signals a 3.4% increase from the year-ago quarter. Continued operating leverage is expected to have aided the segment’s profits. The consensus estimate for adjusted EBITDA margin is pegged at 47.4%.

However, the upgradation of platforms and applications might have increased costs incurred by the company in the second quarter. Also, a rising expense base, primarily due to higher salaries and benefits, as well as some inflationary pressures, is likely to have hurt the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter, making an earnings beat uncertain.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fidelity this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.44%. The Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at $1.68 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.

Zacks Rank: Fidelity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

