Fidelity (FIS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Fall

Fidelity National Information Services’ FIS fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter figure of $1.57.

Strong liquidity position and expanding margin were the key tailwinds. Also, decline in expenses was a positive. However, flat organic revenues posed a key concern.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $103 million or 16 cents per share against net loss of $158 million or 26 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

In 2020, Fidelity reported earnings (on a GAAP basis) of 25 cents, down from 66 cents in prior year. Also, net earnings declined to $158 million from $298 million in 2019.

Organic Revenues Stable, Expenses Decline

In 2020, the company reported revenues of $12.6 billion, which matched the consensus estimate. Also, it increased 21% from the previous year.

GAAP revenues in the quarter were $3.32 billion, down 1% year over year. The downside was mainly due to negative consumer spending trends associated with the pandemic. Also, the figure slightly lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 billion.

Organic revenues remained stable in the quarter, primarily due to reduced consumer spending trends caused by impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $903 million, down 26.7% from $1.23 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Segment wise, Merchant Solutions’ GAAP revenues declined 8% to $1 billion. Revenues from Banking Solutions rose 5% to $1.55 million. Capital Market Solutions’ revenues jumped 6% to $663 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $1.5 billion from $1.49 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 basis points to 45.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1.96 billion compared with $1.15 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. Debt outstanding was $20 billion.

In the fourth quarter, net cash provided by operations was $1.42 billion, and the company reported free cash flow of $977 million.

The company paid out dividends worth $218 million in the reported quarter.

2021 Guidance

First Quarter

Fidelity expects GAAP revenues to be between $3.13 billion and $3.16 billion. The company expects to report net loss between 20 cents per share and 5 cents. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the band of $1.20-$1.25.

Full Year

For 2021, GAAP revenues are projected to be between $13.5 billion and $13.7 billion. The company expects to report net earnings of $1.50 per share to $1.95. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the band of $6.20-$6.40.

Our Viewpoint

Fidelity’s dominant position in financial and payments solutions business, backed by a robust product portfolio, keeps us encouraged. Notably, the merger of Fidelity and Worldpay will provide clients of both organizations access to a wider portfolio of digital assets for accelerating revenue growth.

However, increasing consolidation in the banking sector, a challenging environment for the Payments Solutions business and an uncertain regulatory environment are key headwinds.

Fidelity currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Performance of Other Companies

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB posted fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 27 cents, inching past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The figure also compares favorably with the prior-year quarter figure of 20 cents, up 35%.

East West Bancorp’s EWBC fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.15 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. However, the figure is down 10.9% from the prior-year quarter. Results included adjustments related to DC Solar tax credit investments.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.38, which handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. However, it compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter figure of $1.60 per share.

