Fidelity (FIS) Offers $2.5B Senior Notes in Four Tranches

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently announced the pricing of $2.5 billion of senior notes in four tranches. Subject to fulfillment of customary closing conditions, the notes offering is anticipated to be completed on Jul 13, 2022.

Two tranches of notes valued at $750 million each bear an interest rate of 4.500% and 5.100%, respectively. The same notes are set to mature in 2025 and 2032, respectively. The other two tranches of notes, valued at $500 million each, carry an interest rate of 4.700% and 5.625%, respectively, and are scheduled to mature in 2027 and 2052, respectively.

With the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, Fidelity intends to repay debts that are part of its commercial paper programs. The programs, comprising Euro-commercial paper notes and U.S. commercial paper notes, contained a short-term debt level of $2.7 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.

Post debt repayment, any leftover amount from the sale of the notes will be put to use by Fidelity to serve general corporate purposes.

The latest move highlights prudence exhibited by FIS since issuing senior notes fetches funds to the global leader in financial services technology. This, in turn, might boost the financial flexibility of FIS with the help of which the continued debt burden and its associated interest expenses can be brought down. Lower interest expenses are likely to provide some respite to Fidelity’s margins.

Fidelity had resorted to a similar process of repaying its debts last year as well. Its intensified focus on debt repayments probably kept net interest expenses on a downtrend throughout 2021 and the same continued into the first quarter of 2022 as well. The metric plunged 41.9% in the first quarter of 2022 from the year-ago quarter’s level, which remains commendable.

FIS has sufficient cash reserves and adequate cash-generation abilities in place that help service debts on a continual basis. This might sustain the stock’s creditworthiness. Net cash provided by operating activities improved 7.2% year over year in the first quarter. Fidelity also has around $2 billion for borrowing under its Revolving Credit Facility as of Mar 31, 2022.

Repayment of debts also improves the leverage ratio of a company and Fidelity is no exception to this. Its total debt-to-total capital of 29% at the first-quarter end remained below the industry’s figure of 38.8%.

Shares of Fidelity have lost 7.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 9.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.