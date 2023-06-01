Fidelity (FIS) and Affirm Unite to Drive Merchant Revenues

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently announced its multi-year partnership with Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM to integrate Adaptive Checkout in Worldpay. Affirm is a payment network which uplifts customers and assists merchants in driving growth. Fidelity’s partnership with Affirm will enable its merchants to offer suitable customers monthly payments and bi-weekly options in a seamless way.

This move will aid Fidelity National in boosting its top line in the future. The company derives part of its revenues from transaction processing fees paid by merchants. This revenue stream is recurring and will rise further as the number and value of transactions increase after the above-mentioned integration. Merchants will benefit from fresh sales opportunities and sources of revenue. Adaptive Checkout will add to the merchant’s existing offering to customers and act as a major differentiator.

This partnership highlights Fidelity’s unwavering focus on integrating innovative solutions and thus growing its business. Fidelity will continue to invest significantly in strategic growth endeavors to boost revenues and amplify its holistic market. This partnership is a relief for customers who demand transparent and flexible options. Customers can now get payment plans that are customized per their requirements that too with no late or hidden charges.

Pay-over-time options are inevitable for companies working in the transaction services space. Affirm’s solution will make an underwriting decision on a real-time basis and offer payment options to eligible customers accordingly. As a result, customers will have multiple payment options.

