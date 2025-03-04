Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap (FMDE) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap, the RSI reading has hit 28.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.9. A bullish investor could look at FMDE's 28.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FMDE's low point in its 52 week range is $28.21 per share, with $35.4376 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.94. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: BTE Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CREG
HEC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.