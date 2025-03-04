Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth (FELG) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.9. A bullish investor could look at FELG's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FELG's low point in its 52 week range is $27.755 per share, with $36.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.10. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day.
