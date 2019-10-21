Fidelity drops Ken Fisher's investment firm over comments

BOSTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Fidelity Investments spokesman said on Monday it has dropped Fisher Investments as a money manager over allegedly sexist comments the firm's leader Kenneth Fisher made at a conference last week.

Fisher had managed $500 million in the $8 billion Fidelity Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund, FNAPX.O a mandate the Boston firm said last week was under review.

