Cryptocurrencies

Fidelity Digital to Accept Bitcoin Collateral on Cash Loans for Institutions

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its institutional customers to use bitcoin as collateral against cash loans, according to a press release Wednesday.

  • The new service will target bitcoin investors who are keen to turn their holdings into cash without selling, as well as hedge funds, miners and over-the-counter trading desks, Tom Jessop, president of Fidelity Digital Assets, said.
  • The Fidelity Investments subsidiary will hold the cryptocurrency and not make loans itself.
  • Partnering on the initiative is crypto lender BlockFi, which will help manage risk by offering cash worth 60% of a loan backed by bitcoin, according to the firm’s CEO, Zac Prince.
  • “As the markets grow, we’d expect that this becomes a fairly important part of the ecosystem,” said Jessop.
  • In order to receive the loan, a Fidelity customer will have to have an account with BlockFi.
  • Last November, Fidelity Digital was granted a trust company charter from the New York Department of Financial Services, allowing the firm to custody bitcoin for institutional investors.

Also read: Fidelity Digital Assets Expands Crypto Custody Service to Asia

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    Dec 1, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular