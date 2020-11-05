Cryptocurrencies

Fidelity Digital Assets Is Hiring More Crypto Engineers

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

Fidelity Digital Assets is hiring over 20 engineers in a new push to expand the investing giant’s footprint in the cryptocurrency space.

  • Exactly what the new hires will be building was unclear in Fidelity’s Wednesday announcement.
  • The post mentioned Fidelity is “improving upon our existing bitcoin custody and execution services” and building new products to “support the ecosystem.”
  • Two Digital Asset positions were added to Fidelity’s job board Thursday: a principal data engineer and a senior engineering manager. Eight other digital assets posts were listed on the job board as of press time.
  • Hiring will occur over the next several months, Fidelity said.

Read more: Fidelity Report Says Bitcoin’s Market Cap Is ‘Drop in the Bucket’ of Potential

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular