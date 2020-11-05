Fidelity Digital Assets Is Hiring More Crypto Engineers

Fidelity Digital Assets is hiring over 20 engineers in a new push to expand the investing giant’s footprint in the cryptocurrency space.

Exactly what the new hires will be building was unclear in Fidelity’s Wednesday announcement.

The post mentioned Fidelity is “improving upon our existing bitcoin custody and execution services” and building new products to “support the ecosystem.”

Two Digital Asset positions were added to Fidelity’s job board Thursday: a principal data engineer and a senior engineering manager. Eight other digital assets posts were listed on the job board as of press time.

Hiring will occur over the next several months, Fidelity said.

