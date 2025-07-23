Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. Announces Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (FDBC.OB) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.92 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $4.94 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.92 Mln. vs. $4.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $0.86 last year.

