Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Fidelity D&D Bancorp said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity D&D Bancorp. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDBC is 0.02%, a decrease of 23.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Street holds 14K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDBC by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 8K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zullo Investment Group holds 7K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank have built a strong history as trusted financial advisors to the clients served by Fidelity Bank, which has built a strong history as a locally owned and operated community bank. Serving the individuals, families, and businesses for over 118 years within Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties and the Lehigh Valley, there are 20 branch offices along with Fidelity Bank Wealth Management offices in Schuylkill County. A full-service, 24-hour, 7 day a week Customer Care Center serves as a virtual branch, accepting and assisting those clients who prefer to open accounts and transact business via telephone, chat or online. Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers full-service Trust & Investment Departments, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services.

