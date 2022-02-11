Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.33 Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Fidelity D & D Bancorp's shares on or after the 16th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.32 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $49.05. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Fidelity D & D Bancorp paying out a modest 27% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGM:FDBC Historic Dividend February 11th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Fidelity D & D Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 7.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Fidelity D & D Bancorp? Companies like Fidelity D & D Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Fidelity D & D Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Fidelity D & D Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fidelity D & D Bancorp you should know about.

