Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Total Bond ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($2.03 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.71%, the lowest has been 3.38%, and the highest has been 4.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Total Bond ETF. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 14.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBND is 1.24%, a decrease of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.53% to 64,824K shares. The put/call ratio of FBND is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Country Trust Bank holds 4,706K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,778K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,430K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing an increase of 30.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 44.87% over the last quarter.

RFG Advisory holds 2,657K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 2,275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 589.16% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 28.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 61.83% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.