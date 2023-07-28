Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Total Bond ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($1.99 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.70%, the lowest has been 3.38%, and the highest has been 4.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Total Bond ETF. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBND is 1.27%, a decrease of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.77% to 56,054K shares. The put/call ratio of FBND is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Country Trust Bank holds 4,706K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,778K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,081K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 76.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 2.07% over the last quarter.

RFG Advisory holds 2,328K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 2,063K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 83.15% over the last quarter.

Kowal Investment Group holds 1,998K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBND by 1.42% over the last quarter.

