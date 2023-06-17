Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=90).

The current dividend yield is 1.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSST is 1.25%, a decrease of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.90% to 176K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FYMIX - Fidelity Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund Fidelity Advisor Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund: Class I holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 20.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSST by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 37.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSST by 81.33% over the last quarter.

M. Kulyk & Associates holds 17K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSST by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSST by 96,779.09% over the last quarter.

