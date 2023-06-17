Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $43.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.87%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 5.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTY is 0.47%, a decrease of 21.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.10% to 33,464K shares. The put/call ratio of FUTY is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 22,285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,864K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTY by 76.38% over the last quarter.

Rational Advisors holds 1,603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HNDL - Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 HANDL(TM) Index ETF holds 1,535K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing an increase of 20.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTY by 44.47% over the last quarter.

Gibson Wealth Advisors holds 1,288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 98.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 522K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTY by 64,555.96% over the last quarter.

