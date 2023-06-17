Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.46%, and the highest has been 7.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FREL is 0.22%, a decrease of 44.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.60% to 19,850K shares. The put/call ratio of FREL is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 6,967K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,204K shares, representing a decrease of 161.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREL by 64.89% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 752K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREL by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings holds 732K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREL by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 688K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares, representing a decrease of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREL by 67,651.59% over the last quarter.

Citizens & Northern holds 623K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREL by 5.02% over the last quarter.

