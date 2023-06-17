Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $129.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.35%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 2.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTEC is 0.35%, a decrease of 25.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 11,241K shares. The put/call ratio of FTEC is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,278K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTEC by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 1,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTEC by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTEC by 110,443.50% over the last quarter.

Full Sail Capital holds 706K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTEC by 110,682.19% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 35.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTEC by 72.51% over the last quarter.

