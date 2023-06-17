Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 3.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIDU is 0.19%, a decrease of 59.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 4,897K shares. The put/call ratio of FIDU is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lido Advisors holds 1,173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIDU by 25.35% over the last quarter.

Northern Lights Fund Trust - PFG Fidelity Institutional AM® Equity Sector Strategy Fund Class R Shares holds 429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIDU by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIDU by 76,518.26% over the last quarter.

AE Wealth Management holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIDU by 117.10% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIDU by 83.27% over the last quarter.

