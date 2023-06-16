Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.18%, the lowest has been 2.15%, and the highest has been 5.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNCL is 0.66%, a decrease of 18.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.76% to 16,567K shares. The put/call ratio of FNCL is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBTBX - Bridge Builder Core Bond Fund holds 6,645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -20,000K shares, representing an increase of 400.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNCL by 132.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNCL by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 1,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNCL by 32.11% over the last quarter.

Full Sail Capital holds 512K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNCL by 93,366.41% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 409K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNCL by 11.67% over the last quarter.

