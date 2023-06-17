Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.73%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 16.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.52 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FENY is 0.37%, a decrease of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 22,733K shares. The put/call ratio of FENY is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENY by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 1,928K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FENY by 81,160.70% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENY by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 1,482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENY by 31.51% over the last quarter.

Northern Lights Fund Trust - PFG Fidelity Institutional AM® Equity Sector Strategy Fund Class R Shares holds 1,390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENY by 1.12% over the last quarter.

