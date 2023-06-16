Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 2.13%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSTA is 0.32%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.89% to 10,569K shares. The put/call ratio of FSTA is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lido Advisors holds 907K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 27.05% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 811K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 85,437.34% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Advocacy Wealth Management Services holds 741K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 116,038.98% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSTA by 6.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.