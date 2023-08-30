Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.29%, the lowest has been 3.93%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 7.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLDR is 0.12%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.82% to 1,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 523K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 779.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Kraft, Davis & Associates holds 133K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 8.34% over the last quarter.

