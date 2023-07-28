News & Insights

Dividends
Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.21 per share ($2.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.29%, the lowest has been 3.93%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 4.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLDR is 0.13%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 1,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLDR / Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Shares Held by Institutions

UBS Group holds 563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 99,390.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 154K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Kraft, Davis & Associates holds 126K shares.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLDR by 84.89% over the last quarter.

