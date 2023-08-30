Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.62 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 3.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLTB is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.09% to 2,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 343K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 299K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 670.63% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 76.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 267.28% over the last quarter.

