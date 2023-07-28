Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.50%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 3.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLTB is 0.08%, a decrease of 83.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.15% to 2,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 143.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 61.50% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 85,033.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 61.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 133.74% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing a decrease of 43.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLTB by 34.77% over the last quarter.

