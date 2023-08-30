Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.26 per share ($3.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.70%, the lowest has been 5.18%, and the highest has been 6.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDHY is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.42% to 1,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 653K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 3.88% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 19.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Lincoln National holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 55.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 37.89% over the last quarter.

