Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.69%, the lowest has been 5.18%, and the highest has been 6.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDHY is 0.10%, a decrease of 77.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 1,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 633K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 0.18% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 44.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 67.08% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 154K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 82,738.34% over the last quarter.

Lincoln National holds 108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 44.32% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 47.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDHY by 45.62% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.