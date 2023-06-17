Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.47%, the lowest has been 3.47%, and the highest has been 9.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 9.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDVV is 0.16%, a decrease of 27.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 9,249K shares. The put/call ratio of FDVV is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 1,185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDVV by 93,300.64% over the last quarter.

Childress Capital Advisors holds 760K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing a decrease of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDVV by 17,489.76% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 684K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDVV by 84.23% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 493K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDVV by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDVV by 33.07% over the last quarter.

