Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF said on August 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCOR is 0.22%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.26% to 943K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 90.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCOR by 952.99% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCOR by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Calton & Associates holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCOR by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Retireful holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MFUL - Mindful Conservative ETF holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.