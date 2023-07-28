Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 4.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCOR is 0.23%, an increase of 76.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.45% to 845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Family Asset Management holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCOR by 96,745.74% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 94K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 39.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCOR by 32.80% over the last quarter.

Calton & Associates holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCOR by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Retireful holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCOR by 4.32% over the last quarter.

