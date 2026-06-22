Fidelity Bitcoin Fund vs. iShares Ethereum ETF: Which Crypto ETF Is Better for First-Time Holders?

Key Points

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund both charge an expense ratio of 0.25%.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund has a significantly larger assets under management (AUM) total of $13.4 billion compared to the $5 billion held by iShares Ethereum Trust ETF.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has experienced a deeper maximum drawdown of 67.6% over the last year despite having a less negative total return.

10 stocks we like better than Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ›

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) offer institutional-grade access to the two largest digital assets with identical fees but significantly different volatility and drawdown profiles.

These funds provide a way to gain exposure to cryptocurrency price movements without the complexity of managing digital wallets or private keys. While they share the same expense structure, they track distinct assets -- Ethereum and Bitcoin -- that often move in tandem but with different magnitudes of risk and reward. This comparison helps clarify which asset class better suits a portfolio risk tolerance.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ETHA FBTC Issuer iShares Fidelity Expense ratio 0.25% 0.25% 1-yr return (as of June 17, 2026) (31.7%) (38.9%) Dividend yield None None Beta 2.47 2.02 AUM $4.8 billion $13.4 billion

Both products are priced at 0.25%, placing them among the more affordable options for crypto-linked products available to individual investors today.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ETHA FBTC Max drawdown (1 yr) (61.7%) (49.3%) Growth of $1,000 over 1 year (total return) $683 $611

What's inside

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund does not report a traditional sector breakdown because its portfolio is designed solely to track a single digital commodity, Bitcoin. Launched in 2024, the fund manages $13.4 billion in assets under management (AUM) and provides no dividend income.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF, which solely holds Ethereum, also launched in 2024. The iShares fund currently manages about $5 billion in AUM. Consistent with the Bitcoin-focused fund, it also does not pay a dividend.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What it means for investors

Cryptocurrencies have taken the investing world by storm, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Yet Bitcoin and Ethereum are two staples of the industry, and despite the ups and downs, both have delivered monster returns for long-term holders. Choosing between the ETHA and FBTC ETFs is all about which crypto you want to hold. Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency and the investment thesis is twofold: Some believe it will transform the economy as a decentralized currency; others hold it because of its history and future potential for immense appreciation. Ethereum is slightly different. Although it is a cryptocurrency, it’s not a store of value the same way that Bitcoin is. Rather, it’s a programmable piece of economic infrastructure, and is the top blockchain platform for decentralized finance, stablecoins, and real-world asset tokenization. If you don’t yet have any cryptocurrency exposure, I’d start with a small allocation to Bitcoin, as it tends to move the entire cryptocurrency market, including Ethereum.

Most major financial advisors recommend allocating 1% to 5% of your total portfolio to cryptocurrency, which should indicate how far the technology has come as far as institutional adoption and legitimacy, but also how risky it remains. For most investors looking for crypto exposure, ETFs are the way to go — they offer easy, affordable, and liquid access without the hassle and technological know-how of managing a crypto wallet or cold storage. And the recent weakness in both cryptos may be a fine buying opportunity for long-term believers.

Should you buy stock in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund right now?

Before you buy stock in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.