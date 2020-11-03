Fidelity Bank picks advisers for up to 75 bln naira bond sale

Adds detail

ABUJA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fidelity Bank FIDELIT.LG has picked advisers to raise between 50 billion naira and 75 billion naira ($197 million) through a bond sale, its chief executive said on Tuesday, taking advantage of a fall in yields in the local debt market.

CEO Nnamdi Okonkwo told an analyst call the mid-tier bank had received central bank approval to proceed with the debt sale.

Bond yields have declined on the local debt market after an oil price crash triggered by the coronavirus pandemic caused foreign investors to sell naira assets, leaving money markets awash with liquidity.

Debt market yields have dropped from a high of 18% three years ago. Yields on treasury bills fell below 1% last month.

Fidelity said the planned bond issue in the fourth quarter plus retained earnings will take its capital adequacy to 20% by year end, from around 18.2%, which is above the regulatory minimum of 15%.

Fidelity has said proceeds from the new issue will be used to redeem an existing 30 billion naira bond sold at 16.48%.

On Monday, Fidelity said profit before tax for the nine-month rose by 3.6% to 21.3 billion naira from a year earlier.

($1 = 380.70 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jane Merriman)

