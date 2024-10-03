Fidelities Trend Fund Could Be Your Global Solution

The Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX) is a top-rated global equity mutual fund, managed by Shilpa Mehra, with $3.25 billion in assets. Over the past five years, it has delivered strong returns, with an annualized rate of 18.98%, placing it in the top third of its category.

Although slightly more volatile than its peers, with a 5-year beta of 1.13, it has consistently outperformed benchmarks, producing a positive alpha of 2.74. The fund's expense ratio of 0.55% is notably lower than the category average, making it cost-effective for investors.

With 80.17% of its portfolio in stocks, primarily in the technology and retail sectors, the fund actively manages its assets with a 50% turnover rate. Overall, FTRNX offers strong performance, reasonable risk, and lower fees, making it an appealing choice for global equity investors.

Finsum: With the upcoming election, investors might consider the viability of international equity exposure in Trend funds such as these.

trend funds

Fidelity

mutual funds

equities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.