Fidelities Trend Fund Could Be Your Global Solution

The Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX) is a top-rated global equity mutual fund, managed by Shilpa Mehra, with $3.25 billion in assets. Over the past five years, it has delivered strong returns, with an annualized rate of 18.98%, placing it in the top third of its category.
Although slightly more volatile than its peers, with a 5-year beta of 1.13, it has consistently outperformed benchmarks, producing a positive alpha of 2.74. The fund's expense ratio of 0.55% is notably lower than the category average, making it cost-effective for investors.
With 80.17% of its portfolio in stocks, primarily in the technology and retail sectors, the fund actively manages its assets with a 50% turnover rate. Overall, FTRNX offers strong performance, reasonable risk, and lower fees, making it an appealing choice for global equity investors.
Finsum: With the upcoming election, investors might consider the viability of international equity exposure in Trend funds such as these.
- trend funds
- Fidelity
- mutual funds
- equities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.