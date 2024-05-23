News & Insights

Stocks

Fidelis Insurance Sets Price for Share Offering

May 23, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) has released an update.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd., a global specialty insurer, has announced the pricing of a public secondary offering of 9 million common shares by existing shareholders at $16.00 each, not benefitting the company financially. Scheduled to close on May 28, 2024, with major financial institutions acting as managers, the offering also includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1.35 million shares. The common shares are available through a prospectus filed with the SEC.

For further insights into FIHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.