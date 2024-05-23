Fidelis Insurance Sets Price for Share Offering

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) has released an update.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd., a global specialty insurer, has announced the pricing of a public secondary offering of 9 million common shares by existing shareholders at $16.00 each, not benefitting the company financially. Scheduled to close on May 28, 2024, with major financial institutions acting as managers, the offering also includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1.35 million shares. The common shares are available through a prospectus filed with the SEC.

