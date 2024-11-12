News & Insights

Fidelis Insurance Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024

November 12, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) has released an update.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. reported a notable 25.2% increase in gross premiums to $741.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting strong business growth. The company achieved a net income of $100.6 million and continued its commitment to shareholder value by repurchasing $66.8 million in common shares. With a combined ratio of 87.4%, Fidelis demonstrates effective risk management and a focus on capital efficiency.

