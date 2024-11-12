Fidelis Insurance Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) has released an update.
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. reported a notable 25.2% increase in gross premiums to $741.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting strong business growth. The company achieved a net income of $100.6 million and continued its commitment to shareholder value by repurchasing $66.8 million in common shares. With a combined ratio of 87.4%, Fidelis demonstrates effective risk management and a focus on capital efficiency.
For further insights into FIHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.