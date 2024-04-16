Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) Price Target Increased by 9.20% to 22.19

The average one-year price target for Fidelis Insurance Holdings (NYSE:FIHL) has been revised to 22.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 20.32 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from the latest reported closing price of 18.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelis Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 26.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIHL is 1.49%, an increase of 40.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.84% to 85,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVC Capital Partners VI holds 18,506K shares representing 15.73% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,361K shares representing 13.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,229K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIHL by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Crestview Partners III GP holds 11,494K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pine Brook Road Advisors holds 8,454K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company.

Travelers Companies holds 8,445K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company.

