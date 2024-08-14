Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL) reported $547.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.7%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $582.19 million, representing a surprise of -6.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fidelis Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Underwriting Ratio : 80.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45.9%.

: 80.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45.9%. Combined Ratio : 92.7% versus 88.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 92.7% versus 88.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Loss Ratio : 54.2% compared to the 42.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 54.2% compared to the 42.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Net premiums earned : $501.10 million versus $584.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $501.10 million versus $584.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net investment income : $46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.82 million.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

