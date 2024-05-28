News & Insights

Stocks

Fidelis Insurance Completes Secondary Share Offering

May 28, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) has released an update.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed a secondary public offering of 9 million common shares, with the underwriters fully exercising their option to buy an additional 1.35 million shares, all at $16.00 per share. The offering was managed by an assembly of prominent financial institutions, including Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs as joint lead bookrunners. This move potentially broadens the shareholder base of the global specialty insurer and underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships and diversifying its portfolio.

For further insights into FIHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.