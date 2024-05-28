Fidelis Insurance Completes Secondary Share Offering

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) has released an update.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed a secondary public offering of 9 million common shares, with the underwriters fully exercising their option to buy an additional 1.35 million shares, all at $16.00 per share. The offering was managed by an assembly of prominent financial institutions, including Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs as joint lead bookrunners. This move potentially broadens the shareholder base of the global specialty insurer and underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships and diversifying its portfolio.

