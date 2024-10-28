FIDEA Holdings Revises FY2024 Financial Forecasts

Fidea Holdings Co.Ltd. (JP:8713) has released an update.

FIDEA Holdings Co. Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the first half of FY2024, anticipating a substantial increase in ordinary income by over 10% compared to last year, driven by higher interest on loans and gains on securities sales. The company also expects an increase in ordinary profit due to exceeding net interest income and cost reductions. However, the forecast for interim profit remains unchanged.

