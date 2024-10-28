News & Insights

Stocks

FIDEA Holdings Revises FY2024 Financial Forecasts

October 28, 2024 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fidea Holdings Co.Ltd. (JP:8713) has released an update.

FIDEA Holdings Co. Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the first half of FY2024, anticipating a substantial increase in ordinary income by over 10% compared to last year, driven by higher interest on loans and gains on securities sales. The company also expects an increase in ordinary profit due to exceeding net interest income and cost reductions. However, the forecast for interim profit remains unchanged.

For further insights into JP:8713 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.