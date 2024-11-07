FIDEA Holdings Plans Merger to Boost Regional Growth

Fidea Holdings Co.Ltd. (JP:8713) has released an update.

FIDEA Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Shonai Bank, Ltd. and The Hokuto Bank, Ltd., to form The FIDEA Bank, Ltd. by January 2027. This strategic move aims to enhance management synergies and strengthen ties with local communities in Yamagata and Akita Prefectures, supporting regional economic growth and revitalization. The merger will see Shonai Bank as the surviving entity, adopting the new trade name and focusing on expanding its operational foundation and expertise.

