FICO's Big Mortgage Shift: What Its New Per-Pull Pricing and $65 Success Fee Mean for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

FICO is cutting its mortgage score price to match VantageScore while adding a success fee on funded loans.

This shift makes FICO’s mortgage revenue more dependent on loan conversion rates and housing-market cycles.

10 stocks we like better than Fair Isaac ›

A major shift in mortgage credit scoring economics could reshape how lenders evaluate risk, price loans, and navigate housing cycles. See how Fair Isaac's (NYSE: FICO) new pricing structure, conversion sensitivity, and regulatory backdrop might influence investors in the video below.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

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Emily Flippen, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Sanmeet Deo, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Thomas King, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.