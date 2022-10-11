Markets
FICO To Buy Back $500 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fair Isaac Corporation or FICO (FICO), a predictive analytics software company, said on Tuesday that it plans to buy back up to $500 million of its shares.

This follows the completion of its previous stock repurchase program, which was in effect from January through October.

FICO is trading up by 2.16 percent at $404.87 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.

