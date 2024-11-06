FICO Reports Strong Q4 2024 Earnings Growth

Fair Isaac Corporation ( (FICO) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fair Isaac Corporation presented to its investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation, known as FICO, is a global leader in analytics software, renowned for its expertise in predictive analytics and data science across multiple industries including financial services, insurance, and telecommunications.

FICO reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, with significant earnings growth and robust revenue performance. The company achieved earnings per share of $5.44, reflecting a notable increase from the previous year’s $4.01, alongside a 16% revenue rise to $454 million.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a substantial increase in the Scores segment revenue, which saw a 27% rise due to higher unit prices in its B2B solutions, despite a slight decline in B2C revenue. The Software segment also experienced a 5% revenue growth, primarily driven by increased recurring revenues. Additionally, FICO’s non-GAAP net income rose to $163.2 million, marking a significant improvement from the previous year’s $126.7 million.

FICO’s fiscal 2025 guidance projects continued strong performance, with expectations for double-digit percentage growth across all key financial metrics. This positive outlook reflects the company’s strategic positioning in its market and its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Looking ahead, FICO remains confident in its growth trajectory, underpinned by its strong financial health and strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its market footprint and enhancing its product offerings to meet evolving customer needs.

