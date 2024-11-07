FICO price target raised to $2,400 from $2,200 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on FICO (FICO) to $2,400 from $2,200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes FICO announced a $4.95 mortgage score price for 2025, which is essentially in-line with its expectation for $5.00. Wells views FY25 guidance as conservative and continues to see a long runway for continued price increases and software growth.

