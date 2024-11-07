FICO price target raised to $2,000 from $1,700 at Baird

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler raised the firm’s price target on FICO (FICO) to $2,000 from $1,700 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the election outcome likely meaningfully reduces but doesn’t eliminate a key tail risk for the next few years.

