FICO price target raised to $2,000 from $1,700 at Baird

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler raised the firm’s price target on FICO (FICO) to $2,000 from $1,700 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the election outcome likely meaningfully reduces but doesn’t eliminate a key tail risk for the next few years.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FICO:
- FICO price target raised to $2,350 from $2,150 at Barclays
- FICO price target raised to $2,400 from $2,200 at Wells Fargo
- FICO Reports Strong Q4 2024 Earnings Growth
- FICO reports Q4 EPS $6.54, consensus $6.38
- FICO sees FY25 EPS $28.58, consensus $23.69
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.