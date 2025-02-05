FICO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1769.24, changing hands as low as $1610.40 per share. Fair Isaac Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FICO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FICO's low point in its 52 week range is $1105.65 per share, with $2402.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1750.89. The FICO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

