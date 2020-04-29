FICO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $343.76, changing hands as high as $356.31 per share. Fair Isaac Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FICO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FICO's low point in its 52 week range is $177.65 per share, with $436.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $356.74.

